Rajkumar Santoshi plans to move to higher court against cheque bouncing charges; calls case 'fake'

Rajkumar Santoshi, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming much-awaited film Lahore 1947, has found himself in a major legal tussle. It was earlier reported that the filmmaker was sentenced to 2 years in jail by the Jamnagar court in the cheque-bouncing case.

Along with that, the court ordered him to repay double the amount that he owed to the complainant. Now, the filmmaker has denied the allegations and said he'll appeal to the higher court against the verdict.

Rajkumar Santoshi denies the allegations of cheque bounce

During a conversation with ETimes, Rajkumar Santoshi denied the allegations and called them fake and baseless. He also said he'll appeal to the higher court against the verdict. "It is a fake case, and we will be lodging an appeal against the verdict in a higher court."

The filmmaker's lawyer, Binesh Patel, also confirmed that the court had stayed its judgment, "First of all, the court has stayed its judgment for 30 days and granted Santoshi bail after we sought time to appeal against the judgment at a higher forum. The prosecution didn't produce any documentary evidence to prove that Santoshi had taken a Rs. 10 lakh loan from the complainant. In fact, the prosecution itself admits that a third party had collected the said cash from the complainant and given the disputed cheque to the complainant. The magisterial court overlooked these facts and ruled against us. Therefore, we shall appeal against this judgment."

More about the case

As per the information given to ETimes by Piyush Bhojani, the legal representative of the complainant Ashok Lal, "There are 12 cases filed against Santoshi for cheque bouncing, each pertaining to a sum of Rs. 10 lakh. These cheques were issued by Santoshi against a loan of Rs. 1 crore 20 lakh extended to him by Ashok Lal.

He further added that the case is a decade old, and despite multiple attempts to reach Santoshi, he remained unavailable. He further added that only after a complaint was made to the Juhu police he appeared in court. "Now, the court has pronounced a verdict of a two-year jail term and a fine of Rs. 2 crore, which is twice the amount of the loan," he mentioned.

About Lahore 1947

Lahore 1947 brings Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, and Rajkumar Santoshi together for the first time for a big screen project. While Rajkumar Santoshi has earlier worked with Aamir Khan in Andaz Apna Apna and with Sunny Deol in Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak, this is the first time the trio is collaborating on a common project. Reportedly, Aamir will also be doing an extended cameo in the film, and the details of his character are being kept under wraps.

Apart from that, the film will also have Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi in important roles. Abhimanyu Singh will be playing the role of villain in the movie. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed recently that after considering several names, the director finally decided to lock Abhimanyu Singh as the negative lead in Lahore: 1947. "It's a strong character that engages in a battle royale with Sunny Deol all through the narrative," revealed a source close to the development.

The music and background score of the film is being done by AR Rahman, and Javed Akhtar is penning the lyrics. While a release date has not been announced yet, the buzz suggests it will be a Republic Day 2025 release.

