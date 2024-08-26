Rajkummar Rao reveals some in queer community weren't happy with Badhaai Do before its release: ‘A straight person is playing…’

Queer representation in Hindi cinema has always been a subject of scrutiny as some people of the LGBTQIA+ community feel that queer actors should be considered to play such characters. The same thing happened when Rajkummar Rao played a gay man in the 2022 film Badhaai Do. Being cis-gendered and heterosexual, Rao faced backlash from some queers but all of it turned into appreciation post-release.

Rajkummar in a recent interview with News18 recalled how after the trailer of Badhaai Do was released, several people mainly from the LGBTQIA+ community weren’t happy with the fact that a straight person was playing a gay character. “Luckily, when the film came out, they saw the film and those same people have messaged me also personally, that they were very happy that I played this part. It’s because they could totally connect with it,” Rao said.

The 39-year-old said that people post-release understood the makers’ good for the community and that they were not making fun of anyone. Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and produced by Junglee Pictures, Badhaai Do was a spiritual sequel to 2018 hit Badhaai Ho.

The plot of the movie revolved around the concept of a lavender marriage and also starred Bhumi Pednekar, Gulshan Devaiah, Chum Darang, Sheeba Chaddha, and Seema Pahwa in key roles.

In the same conversation, Rajkummar admitted that he tries and chooses different characters because he doesn’t want his admirers to say ‘Raj only does certain kinds of cinema’. “I want to do everything — comedy, drama, biopics, horror-comedy, action – why not! I don’t want to put myself in a slot. So, that’s a very conscious decision that I challenge myself as an actor with different characters. Also, that’s what keeps me going,” Rao added.

Rajkummar Rao is currently enjoying the success of his recently released Stree 2. The horror-comedy also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles and is inching closer to entering the Rs 500 crore club soon. The movie after surpassing its budget by a massive margin has been declared an all-time blockbuster.

On the work front, Rajkummar will be next seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Bhul Chuk Maaf.

