Not just Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah makes it clear co-stars Taapsee Pannu and Rajkummar Rao are also not his ‘friends’: ‘We don’t sit and chat…’

Gulshan Devaiah has been lately in the news after saying that he doesn’t vibe with Ulajh co-star Janhvi Kapoor. In the latest interview with Galatta India, the actor recalled the same remark and made it clear it’s not just that one actress in reference but he isn’t friends with most of his co-stars.

The 46-year-old shared, “I have worked with Taapsee, she is like that, even Rajkummar Rao I worked with him, and we exchanged pleasantries. We don't sit and chat about life, we are not friends.” Gulshan stressed on the part that it is not necessary to be friends with co-stars to work effectively with them similar to how we usually wrap our jobs without being friends with our colleagues.

While Gulshan played Rajkummar’s love interest in Badhaai Do, he was cast opposite Taapsee in Blurr. Devaiah then clarified his statement involving Janhvi which went viral like wildfire and said that the only point he wanted to put across was that two people don't need to vibe to have chemistry. The Shaitan actor added, “I'm very aware of the online trolling that Janhvi has received even before also, and I feel that it's too much sometimes it crosses the line."

Gulshan feels he and Janhvi are professional actors and not ‘friends’. He also acknowledged that the actress is quite reserved, and he has no problem with it, and neither does he want her to be all pally with him. “Some people see it like, 'Oh, she comes from a film family, she does not mingle with outsiders'. She is nothing like that, she is very respectful like that,” Devaiah asserted.

On the work front, Gulshan and Janhvi were lately seen in Sudhanshu Saria’s Ulajh. Bankrolled by Junglee Pictures and shot across India and London, the spy thriller also starred Roshan Mathew and Adil Hussain. The plot revolving around a young IFS officer with a legacy of patriots in her family was a box office dud.

Devaiah will soon be seen in Love Affair which is being directed by Soni Razdan under the banners of T-Series, and Fish Eye Network Pvt Ltd. It also stars Ali Fazal, Kalki Koechlin, and Chandan Roy Sanyal in key roles.

