Shraddha Kapoor making a baby smile with her adorable Marathi accent is the cutest thing on Internet today; WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor is the cutest of all - there, we said it. People across generations are fans of her and it was recently proved by a baby who couldn’t stop giggling after meeting the actress. In a video that is going viral on the internet, the Stree 2 actress can be seen adoring a baby in her flavourful Marathi accent and this is the best thing you’ll see on the internet today.

The video shared by a fan page features the actress dressed in traditional outfits and greeting a cute fan who came to see her. “Aye googi, kaisa hai, mast aahe? (Hey baby, how are you, hope you’re good)”, Shraddha Kapoor said as the baby giggled his heart out with a bright smile throughout.

Soon after the video went viral, fans could not stop but gush over this heartwarming encounter. One user said, “She made that baby smile she definitely has a positive aura.” Another added, “She is pure-hearted.” The third commented, “Ohhhh, gogi my cutie.” “The baby doesn't even know how lucky she's”, the fourth expressed. The fifth shared, “Children love you, Shraddha Kapoor.”

Watch the wholesome video here:-

Shraddha Kapoor is currently basking on the success of her recently released blockbuster Stree 2. The movie has emerged as one of the biggest success stories post-pandemic and audiences’ are in for the ride. A latest Pinkvilla report suggested, “Stree 2 is now aiming to emerge an all-time grosser by surpassing the collections of Jawan, and the 11-day trend indicates a lifetime total in the vicinity of Rs 575 crore.”

Directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Niren Bhatt, this horror-comedy is jointly produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios and is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe. With extended cameos by Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, and Tamannaah Bhatia, Stree 2 also features Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles.

The movie is a sequel to the 2018 stree and the third part of this franchise has already been announced. Shraddha has so far not announced her upcoming film but has confirmed that she is in talks for a mythological film and a time travel story.

