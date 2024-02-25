Rakul Preet Singh drops unseen PIC with birthday boy Shahid Kapoor ft Mira from her wedding with Jackky Bhagnani

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. Last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the actor is celebrating his 43rd birthday today. On the occasion, several birthday wishes from his friends, family and loved-ones have been pouring in. Recently, the newly-wed Rakul Preet Singh also took to her Instagram stories to wish the actor with an unseen wedding picture.

Rakul Preet Singh posts unseen wedding picture to wish Shahid Kapoor on his birthday

On February 25, a while back, Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram stories and shared a heart-warming unseen pic from her wedding ceremony with Jackky Bhagnani. In the candid photo, Rakul can be seen giving a warm hug to the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor, while his wife Mira Kapoor is seen standing beside them and beams a wide smile.

The picture from one of the pre-wedding functions features the bride Rakul in a shimmery heavily embellished outfit, while Mira looks stunning in an off-shoulder black dress with golden shimmer and Shahid looks handsome in a black-gray tuxedo. While sharing the picture, she wrote alongside, “Happpppy bdayyyy @shahidkapoor!! You are a gem of a person and I wish you abundance of everything you desire…keep shining” and added a Happy Birthday GIF alongside.

Take a look:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in a grand destination wedding in Goa on Feb 21. Several Bollywood celebs including Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, David Dhawan with his family, Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap among others attended the special occasion.

Kiara Advani wishes her Kabir Singh co-star

In addition to this, a while back, Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani also stirred the internet as she wished her Kabir Singh co-star with an unseen picture from her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. In the photograph, we can see Shahid clicking a mirror selfie while Kiara is getting ready for her special day. In the caption, she also thanked Mira for sharing the photo.

“Happy birthday SK. Thank you Mira Kapoor For Sharing This Image,” the caption reads alongside the photograph.

Take a look:

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Kriti Sanon. The romantic comedy film was released earlier this month in the theaters.

