Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: INSIDE sangeet ft Ayushmann Khurrana, Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar and more

The lovebirds of Bollywood, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani have finally sealed the deal in a grand destination wedding in Goa. Several updates and pictures have kept fans posted and intrigued about their wedding festivities. While the fans await their official wedding pictures, an inside photo from the sangeet night has taken social media by storm.

Inside PIC from Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's sangeet ceremony

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani had a grand sangeet ceremony last night in the magnificent location of Goa. Over the past couple of days, a multitude of Bollywood celebs including their close family, friends, and members of the industry have been reaching the destination to be a part of the couple’s big day.

On the other hand, recently an inside picture has been ruling the internet featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, his wife Tahira Kashyap, Pednekar sisters Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar and Shilpa Shetty, and her husband Raj Kundra. It won’t be wrong to say that all the tinsel town stars dazzled in their shimmery outfits, aligning with the theme of Rakul and Jackky’s sangeet ceremony.

Take a look:

In the picture, Ayushmann and his wife Tahira Kashyap and Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra twinned in black outfits. On the other hand, the stunning divas, Bhumi and Samiksha looked gorgeous in embellished blue and red sarees.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra set the stage ablaze with their performance

On the other hand, as Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, long standing friends of Jackky and his father Vashu Bhagnani, will be delivering a special performance that will be a vibrant fusion of Punjabi wedding melodies. A video of the same surfaced on social media and captured the magical moment as the couple took center stage at the decorated venue, with a packed audience before them.

The power couple is seen flaunting their amazing chemistry and charm as they showcased their energetic dance moves, including lively Bhangra steps, to the beats of the Punjabi chart-topper Mundian to Bach Ke.

Take a look:

An Indian Express report claimed that Rakul and Jackky’s sangeet function scheduled for Tuesday evening has a Bollywood theme with a lineup of popular Hindi songs to set the mood. The guests gracing the occasion are expected to abide by the dress code, which calls for shimmery attire, adding to the sparkle of the event.

