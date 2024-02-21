Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani to have 2 wedding ceremonies? Here’s why

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to get hitched today, February 21 in Goa. The bride-to-be and groom-to-be had left for Goa a couple of days ago and for the past 2 days, Mumbai and Goa airports have been studded with BTown stars as they are heading to be a part of the celebration. Well, the couple had their Mehendi and Haldi ceremony yesterday and today their big day is finally here. The latest reports suggest that the lovebirds are going to have two wedding ceremonies.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding ceremonies

As per reports in India today, Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh will have two wedding ceremonies on February 21. The actress will have her chooda ceremony today in the morning and then the couple will take saat pheras after 3:30 PM at the ITC Grand South Goa. The two wedding ceremonies will reflect both their cultures.

Reportedly, there will be an Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style wedding for Rakul and Jackky. The source close to the couple has also stated that they will be having an after-party for all their guests today in Goa. We bet fans cannot wait to see these two in their wedding attires.

Vishal Mishra to perform at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's sangeet

Vishal Mishra will be making the sangeet night of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani even more special with his romantic voice as the singer will be performing at the event. The singer has already arrived at the Goa airport where he was seen happily posing with fans. From the airport, he went straight to the venue i.e. ITC Grand Hotel in South Goa.

Jackky to dedicate a song to Rakul

As per Bombay Times, the groom-to-be, Jackky will be surprising his bride-to-be Rakul with a heartfelt song which will be an ode to their love story. A source shared with the publication, “Jackky has poured his heart into this love song for Rakul and it will be an important part of the celebration. He wanted to gift her something meaningful and unforgettable. The song promises to be a musical celebration of Jackky and Rakul’s union and the beginning of their beautiful journey together.”

