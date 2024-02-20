Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Couple to have Bollywood-themed sangeet night with shimmery outfits

The second month of 2024 is poised to witness a spectacular celebrity wedding in all its glory. Actress Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani, the radiant bride and groom, have already set foot in Goa, the dreamy destination chosen for their eagerly anticipated union. As the countdown to the festivities begins, numerous friends and colleagues from the film industry have been spotted arriving at the venue. In the latest update, it has been revealed that the couple's sangeet night, scheduled for today, will be adorned with a Bollywood theme, featuring shimmery outfits.

According to a report in Indian Express, the sangeet function of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, scheduled for today, February 20, will kick off at 8 pm. The portal also reveals that the theme for the evening will be Bollywood, with a lineup of popular Hindi songs to set the mood. Attendees are expected to adhere to the dress code, which calls for shimmery attire, adding to the sparkle of the event.

With the couple and their guests anticipated to grace the occasion in dazzling ensembles adorned with shimmer and sparkle, the stage is set for a night of glitz, glamor, and unforgettable moments as the celebrations unfold in true filmy style.

