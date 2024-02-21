Soha Ali Khan drops unseen PICS ft. Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan and more to wish ‘Jeh baba’ on his birthday

Bollywood’s royal couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s younger son, Jeh Ali Khan turns three today. Immense love has been pouring in for the little munchkin from his family and loved ones. It won’t be wrong to say that he is already a star who effortlessly manages to turn heads with his sheer innocence and cuteness. Now, a while back, the doting aunt Soha Ali Khan posted an endearing birthday post for her ‘Jeh baba’.

On Feb 21, Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable album for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin, Jehangir Ali Khan. With a carousel of pictures, she posted an adorable birthday wish with several unseen pictures as she wrote, “Happy birthday Jeh baba!!! Officially a three-nager (accompanied by a red heart, rainbow and party popper emoji)”

In a total of seven pictures, the post begins with the birthday boy beaming a wide smile for the camera as he stands in front of a numeric 3 LED light, seemingly from their intimate birthday celebration followed by an unseen picture while he was still an infant. In the picture, Soha’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is also seen sitting beside her as she plays with him.

The third photo is too cute to handle as it features the loving sister, Inaaya holding her little brother in her arms followed by Soha carrying Jeh in her arms as they dance. The subsequent photo is a candid photo from family time while the birthday boy is sitting in his father’s lap and Bebo is interacting with her, needless to play mother-son duo in a playful mood. The post concludes with a happy photo of Kunal Kemmu enjoying fun time with the little kiddo and Jeh yet again captivating everyone’s hearts with his cute smile.

It goes without saying that the post attracted several red-heart emojis from the fans as they showered their love on the birthday boy.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan got married in the year 2012 in a private ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple embraced parenthood in 2016 with the arrival of their son, Taimur Ali Khan and welcomed their second child, Jehangir Ali Khan in 2021.

