Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra to perform during couple’s grand festivities

This week, a magnificent celebrity wedding is on the horizon, as the beloved couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani prepare to exchange vows in the stunning backdrop of Goa. Amidst the ongoing buzz surrounding the duo’s joyous festivities, Pinkvilla has gained exclusive insight that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are slated to perform during the celebrations. Their enduring connection with the groom and his family dates back to years past, adding an extra layer of significance to this already momentous occasion.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra to perform during Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s Goa wedding

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the upcoming wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani promises to be a star-studded affair, as actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are slated to dazzle with their performance.

Raj Kundra's long-standing friendship with Jackky's father, Vashu Bhagnani, adds a meaningful touch to their participation, while Shilpa herself shares a deep connection with Jackky. Interestingly, Jackky had graced Shilpa and Raj's wedding festivities in the past with his performance.

According to an inside source, Raj and Shilpa are all set to elevate the festivities with their dynamic performance, delivering an electrifying Punjabi wedding mashup that will undoubtedly enhance the glamor and musical ambiance of the event.

More about Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani officially confirmed their relationship in 2021, and have frequently showcased their love and bond on social media through enchanting snapshots. Their journey culminates in matrimony on February 21, 2024. The lavish affair is slated to unfold at the opulent ITC Grand Hotel in South Goa, as reported by India Today. Exclusive insights from Pinkvilla unveil their wedding hashtag, #ABDONOBHAGNA-NI, hinting at the unique celebration ahead, likely at a beachside setting.

Rakul and Jackky, accompanied by their families, have already embarked on their journey to Goa. Anticipation mounts as Bollywood celebrities, such as Varun Dhawan, Esha Deol, Bhumi Pednekar, Zayed Khan, and more, are expected to grace the occasion with their presence. Recent sightings of these celebrities at the Goa airport only add to the excitement surrounding this star-studded event.

