Rakul Preet Singh performs 'Akhand Paath' ahead of her wedding with Jackky Bhagnani-see PIC

Rakul Preet Singh has appeared in several interesting projects in just a short span of time. Not just in Bollywood, she has made a name for herself in the South film industry as well. The Yaariyaan actress is currently gearing up for her much talked-about wedding with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani which will take place later this month. Ahead of the special day, Rakul became a part of an Akhand Paath.

Rakul Preet Singh becomes a part of the 'Akhand Paath'

Today, on February 3rd, Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram stories to share an adorable selfie of herself. In it, the actress can be seen donning a blue-ish color outfit with her head covered. In the caption, she mentioned that it's from her 'Akhand Paath.' The caption read, "#AkhandPaath #Waheguru". Her post was accompanied by AR Rahman's 'Ek Onkar' soundtrack from Rang De Basanti.

An Akhand Paath is a 48-hour reading of Sikh's sacred text Guru Granth Sahib during major events like someone's birth, death, or marriage.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to have an intimate wedding in Goa

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively got to know that Rakul and Jackky will be having an intimate wedding in Goa. A source said: "Contrary to speculations, we hear that Rakul and Jackky will have an intimate wedding in the presence of their family and close friends in Goa only. There will be no extended celebrations or a reception in Mumbai or anywhere else after. It looks like it is going to be a 3-4 day affair like most weddings usually are."

The couple was initially planning to get married abroad. But they decided to follow PM Narendra Modi's recent initiative where he urged rich and influential families to opt for India as the venue for their major life events.

