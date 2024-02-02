EXCLUSIVE: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to ONLY have an intimate wedding in Goa; Details inside

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is quite active on social media, is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau and ace producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani. Reportedly, the lovebirds will take their relationship to the next level on February 21 in Goa.

Recently, it was reported that the couple will host a grand wedding reception in Mumbai after getting married in Goa. It was also reported that they will be inviting biggies from B-town. But Pinkvilla has now exclusively learned that Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will not host any wedding reception in Mumbai.

No extended wedding celebrations for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul and Jackky Bhagnani have been in a relationship for quite some time now. The duo never fails to dish out major couple goals on social media and at events. Now, they are all set to take the plunge and seal the deal on February 21. It was recently reported that a lot of celebrities from Bollywood and South industries will attend their wedding reception in Mumbai. But a source rubbished the claims and informed Pinkvilla that there would be no such celebration in the city.

The couple will have an intimate wedding in Goa which will be graced by close friends and family members only. A source shared, "Contrary to speculations, we hear that Rakul and Jackky will have an intimate wedding in the presence of their family and close friends in Goa only. There will be no extended celebrations or a reception in Mumbai or anywhere else after. It looks like it is going to be a 3-4 day affair like most weddings usually are."

Why did Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani opt for Goa and ditch overseas destination?

Meanwhile, Rakul and Jackky had initially planned a destination wedding overseas. Reports suggest that they were supposed to tie the knot in the Middle East. But the couple decided to scrap the idea after PM Narendra Modi's recent initiative. He urged rich and influential families to choose India as the venue for their big life events. Due to this, they reconsidered their original plans and relocated the wedding to India.

Work front

Rakul will be next seen in Indian 2 while Jackky has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Manushi Chhillar. He is producing the film while Ali Abbas Zafar is directing it. The awaited film will hit theatres on Eid 2024.

