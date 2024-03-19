Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Newlyweds Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh declared Most Stylish Couple, Akshay Kumar wins Entertainer Of The Decade

After much anticipation, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards is here. Just like the past seasons, this year's prestigious award ceremony honors the best in cinema. But it's bigger, better, and nothing like the rest. At the event, Akshay Kumar bagged the trophy for Entertainer Of The Decade. On the other hand, the newly married couple Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh were declared the Most Stylish Couple. Read on!

Akshay Kumar, Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh win big at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024

On March 18, Pinkvilla hosted the hottest and most happening award show, Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024, at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. The night was all about honoring the best in the entertainment industry, enjoying the live music of acclaimed singers, and having a blast at the event. While that was happening, several awards were also bestowed on some deserving celebs. Among them was Akshay Kumar, who won the accolade of Entertainer Of The Decade. The actor looked dapper, wearing a beige suit paired with a crisp white shirt and matching sneakers.

Next up was the IT couple of B-town, newly-wedded stars Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh, who rightfully won the trophy for being the Most Stylish Couple. They came to the star-studded event looking stylish in coordinated black outfits. While the actor-producer looked dapped in his formal attire, his quirky long jacket stole the show. Joining him was his wife, Chhatriwali actress Rakul, who stole the show at the Trends Walk Of Fame in a two-piece shirt and top outfit.

Who won which award at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024

Not just these stars but several others were also honored. The Jury bestowed 12th Fail actress Medha Shankr with the accolade for Best Actor (Female) while Sushmita Sen was lauded with Best Actor (Female)- OTT for the film Taali. Acclaimed actor Vikrant Massey won the Best Actor (Male) Jury’s Choice. Others who won are Angad Bedi, Shilpa Shetty, Bobby Deol, Javed Akhtar, Disha Patani, Vaani Kapoor, Karan Johar, Vedang Raina, Manish Malhotra and Mrunal Thakur.

