10 AR Rahman best Hindi songs that we love ‘Dil Se’

Allah Rakha Rahman, also known as AR Rahman, is undeniably one of the most talented singers and composers in our nation's history. His illustrious journey in the music industry has charmed audiences worldwide. With an impressive collection of accolades, including six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, and two Grammy Awards, AR Rahman has solidified his status as a musical legend. AR Rahman Hindi songs not only composed by him but also sung by him have touched the hearts of millions, carving out a special spot in the world of music.

A long list can be curated to honor AR Rahman best Hindi songs that have had a soul-stirring impact on the audiences. Let’s go ahead to take a quick look at some of his best works.

10 AR Rahman best Hindi songs that you can’t miss in your playlist

1. Jai Ho

One of the AR Rahman best Hindi songs that deserves a special mention at the top has to be Jai Ho from the movie, Slumdog Millionaire, released in 2008. The song that became a rage at the time of its release continues to live in the fans’ hearts. How can we forget the iconic number that was honored in two categories at the Academy Awards- Best Original Score and Best Original Song?

2. Tu Bole Main Boloon

AR Rahman Hindi film songs truly add another layer of emotion in the storyline. The next one on the list is from another 2008 beloved film, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, starring Imran Khan and Genelia Deshmukh. The rom-com that celebrates friendship and romance enjoys a cult status and needless to say, its music has a lot to do with it. The title track of the film is cherished by movie enthusiasts for the feeling it invokes.

3. Kun Faaya Kun

Some songs are just enjoyable to listen to, while others have a special way of healing us. This AR Rahman best hindi song shines brighter in the latter category. Kun Faaya Kun, a spiritual song from the 2011 movie Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Imtiaz Ali, is a perfect example. With the magical vocals of Javed Ali and Mohit Chauhan, this song truly offers a therapeutic experience.

4. Piya Haji Ali

One of the most popular AR Rahman Hindi hit songs is from the 2000 released movie, Fiza starring Karisma Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. This spiritual song, beautifully composed by the musician and sung by Kadar Gulam M., Murtujha Gulam M., and Shrinivas, has captured the hearts of many.

5. Maahi Ve

Let's pause for a moment to express our gratitude to the talented musician behind the unforgettable track from the movie Highway starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda. Not only did he create the entire musical album, but he also added a unique charm to the film with his songs. Out of various AR Rahman Hindi Hit Songs, Maahi Ve stands out especially when we're on the move, taking us to a whole new world. Don't you agree?

6. Urvashi Urvashi

Let’s be honest, among several A R Rahman best Hindi songs, Urvashi Urvashi stands out as a really cool and ahead-of-its-time track. The song featuring Prabhu Deva is famous for his flawless dance moves, perfectly complemented by Rahman's music and vocals.

No wonder, it was merely the popularity and love of the fans for the song that encouraged its recreated version that was released in 2018.

7. Dil Se Re

As much as AR Rahman new Hindi movie songs are celebrated, his old renditions continue to stay in our minds rent-free. Another legendary song has to be from a path-breaking movie, Dil Se starring Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala and Preity Zinta. The title track, beautifully sung by the gifted musician, evokes emotions that are truly spine-tingling. Agree? It's worth mentioning that Annupamaa Krishnaswami, Anuradha Sriram, and Febi Mani have also lent their voices to this song.

8. Tere Bina

The versatile singer has explored various genres, yet it would be safe to say AR Rahman classical Hindi songs are unmatchable. This one is the romantic soulful track from Mani Ratnam’s 2007, Guru starring Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that leaves you daydreaming. Chinmaye, Murtuza Khan and Qadir Khan’s additional vocals in the song make for a perfect rendition.

9. Ye Jo Des Hai Tera

The next one on the AR Rahman Hindi songs list is a heart-touching song that invokes patriotism to the core. Belonging to another Shah Rukh starrer titled Swades, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Ye Jo Des Hai Tera makes you realize a connection to your motherland one can never overlook. Of course, the master lyricist Javed Akhtar is also to be credited.

10. Tu Mun Shudi

Only a hard-core fan of Rahman ought to know about this masterpiece. We all know how much the veteran musician enjoys experimenting with beats. Among AR Rahman best Hindi songs, Tu Mun Shudi from Anand L. Rai’s Raanjhanaa starring Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor, and Abhay Deol is a delight to watch and listen to.

For the unversed, Tu Mun Shudi, Muntu shudam tu mun shudi (I have become you, and you've become me), the hook line of the song is taken from the verses written by Indo-Persian Sufi musician, Amir Khusrau.

While the multi-talented musician has worked in several languages, AR Rahman Hindi songs enjoy a mammoth amount of fan base. His sheer prowess in his craft speaks volumes about his talent and contribution to the music industry.

