Ram Kapoor calls Salman Khan ‘relentless’; makes BIG comment about Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Bachchan; ‘You could be a spoilt brat…’

Ram Kapoor recently shared insights into the lives of Bollywood stars, highlighting their professionalism. He praised Alia Bhatt for her unwavering commitment and mentioned how stars like Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan, and even Salman Khan have embraced a relentless work ethic. He emphasized that these actors understand the demands of the industry and are always prepared, showing that despite their fame, they are deeply dedicated to their craft.

On the YouTube channel Let’s Talk With DevnaG, Ram Kapoor shared his views on the current generation of actors and said, “You could be a spoilt brat and still be a star back then, but you can’t do that today. Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan… they are all professionals because they know they have to be that way. Alia is where she is because she’s so professional it will shock you.”

He added they are fully prepared when they arrive on set, always striving to meet the director’s vision. Ram emphasized that today’s industry no longer tolerates unprofessional behavior.

Tha actor also praised Akshay Kumar for his unmatched professionalism, mentioning that even today’s superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Akshay maintain high standards. He noted that Akshay’s work ethic stood out, calling him the most professional actor he’s ever worked with. This focus on professionalism marks a shift from the past, where some actors treated themselves as stars without the same commitment.

Ram also commended Salman Khan's dedication and said, “I’ve seen Salman partying and drinking, but when it comes to preparing for a film, he’s relentless.” He shared how the Sikandar actor would shoot late into the night, return home, and still make time for his workout. This level of professionalism, according to Ram, is what sets these actors apart in today's industry.

Ram Kapoor also shared a personal anecdote from his early career, recalling an incident where an actor kept an entire crew of 80 people waiting for two days in Switzerland. He noted that such unprofessional behavior was common back then, but emphasized that this practice no longer exists in the industry today, as the standards for professionalism have significantly changed.

