Alia Bhatt's unseen pics from New Year vacation with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha, Shaheen and more stir internet; don't miss

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have had the best New Year celebration in Thailand, accompanied by their families and close friends. Days after, the Love & War actress’ sister Shaheen Bhatt posted some more unseen pictures that caught everyone’s attention, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Raha, and more.

The post shared by Shaheen Bhatt on January 5 began with her beaming wide smile for a selfie with her loving sister, Alia Bhatt. It was followed by videos displaying a beautiful sunset and another a clear blue sky. The fifth slide was a cute photo of the Alpha actress flaunting her perfect pose while clicking a selfie with her sister and mother, Soni Razdan. The multi-picture post continued with a picture of pancakes and a couple of glimpses of the picturesque location.

It was followed by a group photo where we see Ranbir Kapoor holding his daughter, Raha, close while posing with Alia. Ayan Mukerji, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband, Bharat Sahni, and daughter Samara Sahni, among others, were also seen striking stunning poses on the yacht. The last picture on the slide caught everyone’s attention, as it seemingly featured Shaheen with a mystery man enjoying nature.

Take a look

The post was captioned with multiple sparkle emojis and text that had Neil Gaiman’s quote stating, "I hope you will have a wonderful year, that you’ll dream dangerously and outrageously, that you’ll make something that didn’t exist before you made it, that you will be loved and that you will be liked, and that you will have people to love and to like in return."

"And, most importantly (because I think there should be more kindness and more wisdom in the world right now), that you will, when you need to be, be wise, and that you will always be kind," the quote further read.

Advertisement

Soon after the post was shared, several users queried about the last picture, while many gushed over it. In fact, speculations started about whether the mystery man was Ayan Mukerji. However, one user claimed, "no it's not him it's the one who is next to her in the 9th slide," and another claimed to be his name, "Ishaan."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor returned to Mumbai with Raha on Saturday, i.e. January 4, 2025.

ALSO READ: Sky Force: Veer Pahariya reflects on working with rumored ex-GF Sara Ali Khan in Akshay Kumar-led upcoming film; ‘She was very sweet’