Shah Rukh Khan’s memory is ‘razor sharp’ reveals Chak De India co-star Vidya Malavade; here’s why

Chak De India, the 2007 sports drama directed by Shimit Amin, featuring Shah Rukh Khan as Kabir Khan, has become an iconic film, leaving a lasting impact on Indian cinema. Recently, Vidya Malavade, who portrayed India’s captain Vidya Sharma in the film, shared her experience working with SRK. She praised his exceptional memory, describing it as ‘razor sharp,’ and noted that he never forgets anything.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Vidya Malavade spoke fondly of Shah Rukh Khan, saying, "He's someone who doesn't forget anything; his memory is razor sharp." She acknowledged the effort he put into the film, noting that working with 16 women wasn't an easy task. She also expressed gratitude, saying he was the best coach they could have had and that they would always remain his team.

Reflecting on the film, Vidya described Chak De India as a gift that keeps on giving. She mentioned that she had only watched the film once in theaters, taking her parents and family along. After that, the entire team found it hard to revisit the film.

She shared a lighthearted moment when a theater owner invited them to watch it again, but upon arriving, they were mobbed by fans and had to head back home. The actress concluded by saying that the film's enduring success must be due to something they did right, and she expressed gratitude for her parents' blessings.

Chak De India features Shah Rukh Khan as Kabir Khan, a former Indian hockey player who takes on the role of coach for the women’s national hockey team. The film explores themes of teamwork, perseverance, and national pride as Kabir leads the underdog team to victory while navigating personal and societal obstacles.

It delves into issues of gender and communal identity, highlighting the struggles of the players as they challenge stereotypes and prejudice. Known for its compelling performances and impactful narrative, the film resonates with audiences for its powerful message.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya Malavade was recently featured in the third season of Mismatched, the popular show led by Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf. She portrayed the character of Zeenat and was paired opposite Ranvijay Singha. Looking ahead, she is set to star in Sangee, alongside Sharib Hashmi. The film is scheduled for release on January 17th.

