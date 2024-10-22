Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s rom-com Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani to re-release in theaters on THIS date

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's beloved 2009 film Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is set to make a comeback in theaters on October 25, 2024. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the romantic comedy tells the story of a carefree young man who finds himself in love with a Christian girl, leading to a series of humorous and heartwarming events.

The post by Tips Instagram read, "Celebrate love and friendship as Prem and Jenny return to cinemas! #AjabPremKiGhazabKahani re-releasing in cinemas on October 25th. #RanbirKapoor @katrinakaif @ipritamofficial @rameshtaurani @kumartaurani."

Enthusiastic fans shared their excitement in the comments, reminiscing about their feelings when the film first came out in 2009. Some users praised the movie for its catchy and distinctive songs, while others reflected on the nostalgia evoked by this uplifting film.

The film's distinctive combination of humor, romance, and social commentary received widespread praise from critics and achieved notable commercial success when it was released.

One person wrote, "What a time it was..Love this movie". One fan wrote, "Favourite movie". One person wrote, "Isse accha or kya ho sakta hai." One person shared, "ye alag hua kuch is baar.... Veri nice movie... All song is good."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film is available for streaming on Netflix.

Kapoor, on the other hand, recently wrapped up Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part One. The movie also stars Sai Pallavi, KGF star Yash, and Sunny Deol, among others.

Pinkvilla earlier reported that due to the film's scale and magnitude, the filmmakers decided to adopt a two-part format for storytelling. While many in the industry typically wait for the first part's results before proceeding with the second, it was revealed that Ramayana will be shot simultaneously.

The actor also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Additionally, there are reports indicating that the actor is set to appear in YRF's much-anticipated Dhoom 4. Stay connected with Pinkvilla for further updates. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

