Dhoom 4: Shraddha Kapoor breaks her silence on joining Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming biggie; Know what she said

In a new conversation, Shraddha Kapoor addressed the rumors of her being part of Dhoom 4 and revealed that she hasn't been offered the film. Read more to know. 

Pic credits: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Earlier reports suggested that Shraddha Kapoor has joined the team of Dhoom 4 after the massive success of her film Stree 2. But, in a new media interaction the actress said that she has not signed any film officially. Also, she is unaware about the source of such rumors, because in reality that film is not offered to her. 

At the launch of Screen Magazine, she said, ‘I've officially signed no film but I don't know where these rumours come from. Half of the rumours they say I've signed.. I've not even been offered.”

Credits: Launch event of Screen Magazine
