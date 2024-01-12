Ranbir Kapoor is a marketer’s delight, says film strategist Varun Gupta

Ranbir Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the finest actors in Bollywood in the current era. The actor is presently basking in the success of his recently released film, Animal. This Sandeep Reddy Vanga film has gone on to break several box office records. 10 years back yet another Ranbir film created a similar impact, which is Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Film Strategist Varun Gupta, who has marketed both these movies, speaks to Pinkvilla about his long association with the Kapoor lad.

Varun Gupta feels Ranbir Kapoor has a sharp sense of understanding things

Varun Gupta, who has closely observed Ranbir Kapoor during the marketing of both these films mentioned that the actor has a sharp understanding of what will click with the audience and what won’t. Elaborating on the same, Varun shared, “10 years back we did integrations with fiction shows, to city tours where he danced on ‘Badtameez Dil’ along with multiple interviews and brand integrations, to ensure that the music and film gets the right buzz. While RK had his concerns and opinions, he was up to attempting it all once convinced with logic.”

A decade later things have changed a lot in the industry and according to Varun Gupta, the marketing team of Animal wanted to ensure that they did not overexpose Ranbir Kapoor. They felt that it was time that the actor catapulted to the superstar category from a star, and hence it would be best if he was not seen in every city and show. The marketing team wanted to go thin on his visibility and build more on his on-screen presentation and aura. Gupta also mentions that RK gets the point if logical explanations run with it. It's not that he doesn’t want to experiment, he just wants to know how it's going to help.

Gupta went on to conclude by stating, “With passing times, ways of promotions are evolving and so are the actors. I am proud to be a part of both the films that have proved to be career-defining for him. An actor like him is a marketer's delight and surely deserves this and more.”

