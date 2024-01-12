EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Ajay Devgn signed for Singham without knowing script? Rohit Shetty reveals story

Pinkvilla Masterclass is back with the team of the Indian Police Force. Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Vivek Oberoi graced the session with the director Rohit Shetty. Ahead of the release of the thriller series, the lead actors and the filmmaker opened up on various topics. During the conversation, Rohit Shetty revealed an interesting story of how Ajay Devgn signed for Singham without even knowing the script.

Rohit Shetty on how Ajay Devgn started shooting for Singham

During the Pinkvilla Masterclass, Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty were discussing about many aspects of the cop universe. In between, Vivek started praising Ajay Devgn and his acting in Singham.

Talking about that, Rohit Shetty shared an interesting story and revealed that Ajay did not know the script of Singham when he signed the film. The filmmaker shared, "We made Golmaal 3, we were making Bol Bachchan, and then Chennai Express and Singham was not there in the pipeline at all. Suddenly, Reliance came to me with the DVD that 'we have produced a film in Tamil and if you want to see this film.' Just Golmaal 3 promotion was happening and one day I saw that film I was like iska basic character leke if we change, we can make a good action film when I thought after Wanted, I can make a mass film now."

Advertisement

He further added, "So I narrated the basic idea to Ajay (Devgn) ki I saw a film and we can do this and he was like, 'yeh tu kabhi banayega' and I said ki abhi jo 4 and a half months free haina usme bana dete hai. He was going to London for some films. It was October-November when we decided, he started shooting there because he had a beard in that film and I said him ki aap khali shave kar dena, body banana shuru kar do. He did not know what the script is."

Rohit continued, "We went to Goa in March, we started shooting the film. He landed up in Goa at 8 o'clock in the night, and looked Singham fit. 10 o'clock in the night, he started the narration and that is the time he came to know at 2 in the night what the film is, 7 o'clock he started shooting. So that was his conviction."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

About Singham

The film was released in 2011. The story follows Bajirao Singham, an honest and valiant police officer, who fights injustice. When he comes across a corrupt politician named Jaikant Shikre, he decides to teach him a lesson. The cast of the film also features Kajal Aggarwal, Prakash Raj, Sudhanshu Pandey, Govind Namdev, and others.

About Indian Police Force

Indian Police Force has been created by Rohit Shetty and is directed by him and Sushwanth Prakash. It marks the digital debut of the Simmba helmer, who has delivered superhit action films one after another. It stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari, and Sharad Kelkar. The series is set to premiere on January 19, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will be seen in Singham Again. It stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, and others. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film will be released on August 15, 2024.

ALSO READ: PICS: Ananya Panday-rumored beau Aditya Roy Kapur twin in blue at party; Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor join