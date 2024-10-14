Ranbir Kapoor says daughter Raha changed his life for ‘the best’; recalls following Alia Bhatt’s lead in planning their ‘perfect’ wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony at their home in 2022. They welcomed their little munchkin Raha later that year. Ranbir, who has opened up about his bond with Raha various times in the past, recently shared that his daughter has changed his life for ‘the best.’ He also recalled following Alia’s lead in planning their ‘perfect’ wedding.

Ranbir Kapoor recently dressed up as a groom for designer Tarun Tahiliani’s fashion show. In an interaction with India Today during the event, Ranbir was asked if his life had changed after 17 years of his career. In response, the actor said, “I think more than my career and my films, it’s the child that has really kind of changed my life for the best.”

RK added that he couldn’t describe the feeling, and anyone having a child would understand the sentiment. He also expressed his gratitude for being able to experience that feeling.

In a chat with ANI during the same event, Ranbir Kapoor reminisced about his wedding with Alia Bhatt. He shared, “My wife planned everything; I just had to follow her lead.” Ranbir revealed that their wedding wasn’t that hectic since it happened at their home. The Animal star said, “It was just a perfect marriage.”

Ranbir and Alia got married in the presence of their families and friends on their balcony. In their official wedding announcement, the couple revealed the significance of the place in a note on Instagram. It read, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favorite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.”

The note added, “With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.”

On the work front, Ranbir is set to portray Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming epic Ramayana. He is also gearing up to begin shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War very soon.

