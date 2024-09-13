Love & War: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming biggie with Sanjay Leela Bhansali postponed; will now release on THIS date

Love & War has become one of the most anticipated upcoming movies ever since its official announcement earlier in 2024. This Sanjay Leela Bhansali biggie has a stellar cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. In a recent update on the project, it has been learned that the film, which was initially supposed to release on Christmas 2025, has been postponed. It will now arrive in theaters on March 20, 2026.

An official press release revealed that Love & War has the new release date of March 20, 2026. This date falls during the long holiday stretch consisting of Ramzan, Ram Navami, and Gudi Padwa, making for a perfect release window.

The movie was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, “We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Epic Saga ‘Love & War.’ See You At The Movies Christmas 2025.” It also contained the signatures of the lead trio, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

Pinkvilla has regularly brought exclusive updates about this much-awaited spectacle. We recently informed the readers about the shooting schedule of the film. According to a source close to the development, the film will go on the floors with Ranbir Kapoor in the first week of October 2024.

Vicky Kaushal is expected to join by October 10. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will start the journey from the end of December or early January. She is currently busy shooting for her YRF Spy Universe film Alpha.

Earlier, Pinkvilla disclosed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has joined forces with Jio Studios for Love & War. A source mentioned that the film has been mounted on a big budget and is being considered a ‘legacy’ project by all the stakeholders.

The source stated, “Much like all his previous work, this one too will be made on a massive budget and will be a visual treat for the audiences. Brace yourself for intense romance with colors, music, drama, action, and emotions. Jio Studios has signed a mega deal with the filmmaker, as they intend to mount and position Love & War as their biggest till date.”

