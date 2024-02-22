Ranbir Kapoor’s then and now PICS with niece Samara prove their love is all things unconditional

Ranbir Kapoor shares a special bond with his niece, Samara Sahni, daughter of his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bharat Sahni. Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor frequently share heartwarming snapshots of Ranbir and Samara on their Instagram, showcasing their close relationship. Their affectionate moments steal the spotlight, as seen during Jeh's birthday celebration recently Here's a delightful glimpse of their cherished moments, captured then and now.

Ranbir Kapoor and Samara’s then and now moments

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor keep sharing adorable pictures of the strong and affectionate bond shared between Ranbir Kapoor and his niece Samara Sahni. Long time back, the veteran actress took to her social media handle to share one such picture of the actor lovingly gazing at the little Samara while she is busy in her thoughts. Sharing the old picture, Neetu had captioned it, “Deep thinkers.”

Yesterday, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s youngest son Jehangir Ali Khan celebrated his third birthday. The celebration marked the presence of many Bollywood celebrities along with their kids and even Ranbir Kapoor arrived for the same along with his daughter Raha. His niece, Samara, was also present at the event, and the maama-bhaanji duo looked absolutely adorable as they posed together for the paparazzi. Ranbir appeared stylish wearing a black shirt with beige slim-fit pants, complemented by a brown belt, brown shoes, and sunglasses. Samara sported a casual and adorable look. While Ranbir’s little munchkin is a grown up now, one thing has still not changed and that’s the love that both of them share and these then and now pictures are proof.

Advertisement

TAKE A LOOK:

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

After assisting in films like Black, Ranbir Kapoor entered Hindi cinema with Saawariya in 2007. He gained popularity with movies like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Wake Up Sid, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Rockstar, Barfi!, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sanju, and Brahmāstra: Part One-Shiva. Following the success of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor last year, he starred in Animal, which set numerous box office records. The film was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.