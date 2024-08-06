Ranveer Singh praises 'starboy' Lakshya Sen post-defeat in Paris Olympics 2024 bronze medal badminton match: 'He's only 22 and...'

The Summer Olympics 2024 are slowly drawing close to an end, and the competition has been extremely intense. Bollywood celebrities have been lauding the achievements of the Indian athletes who have shined at the games in Paris. Recently, badminton star Lakshya Sen faced defeat in his bronze medal match and ended up at the 4th position in the Men’s Singles event. Ranveer Singh has now penned an appreciation note for Lakshya.

Today, August 6, 2024, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram Stories and shared a special post for badminton player Lakshya Sen. Posting a picture of the athlete, Ranveer praised him, saying, “What a player! What endurance, What agility, What a range of shots, What focus, What grit, What smarts, Scintillating badminton on display!”

Talking about his loss in the Paris Olympics 2024, Ranveer expressed, “Its difficult to encapsulate just how brilliant he's been at the Olympics. Missed out narrowly in a game of extremely small margins. But he's only 22 and he's just getting started.”

The actor concluded on a motivational note, stating, “FIGHT ANOTHER DAY. Proud of you, starboy @senlakshya.”

Have a look at Ranveer’s story!

Lakshya Sen lost the bronze medal match to Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia on August 5 despite winning the first game. India currently has three Olympic 2024 medals in its tally, all bronze, which came from shooting. Manu Bhaker secured the first medal in women’s 10m Air Pistol and then she won another bronze with Sarabjot Singh in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event. Swapnil Kusale won the third medal in the Men's 50m Rifle 3P event.

Advertisement

Coming to Ranveer Singh’s work front, he is currently busy shooting for his next movie with Aditya Dhar. The official announcement of the film was made in July, but the title has not been revealed yet. The cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna.

Apart from the Aditya Dhar directorial, Ranveer is also set to headline the third installment of the famous Don franchise. He will be collaborating with filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Don 3, in which Kiara Advani has been finalized as the female lead.

ALSO READ: Discover Deepika Padukone’s fitness routine for a body like hers