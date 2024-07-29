Has Arjun Rampal begun shooting for Aditya Dhar's movie co-starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and more in Thailand? See BTS pics

Pinkvilla was the first to disclose that Ranveer Singh is collaborating with filmmaker Aditya Dhar for a big project. The official announcement of the film was made recently which also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna. Arjun has now shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from a set and it looks like he has kicked off shooting for the highly anticipated film in Thailand.

Arjun Rampal is ‘super stoked’ as he drops BTS pics from Thailand film sets

Today, July 29, 2024, Arjun Rampal took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos as he prepared to get his look done. He sat on a chair in front of a mirror with various products kept on the dressing table. Arjun was seen wearing a black sweatshirt and sunglasses.

In the caption, he wrote, “And so it begins… super stoked for this one. #bangkok #filming #bts.”

Have a look at the post!

Ranveer Singh dedicates film announcement with Aditya Dhar to his fans

On July 27, the team behind the yet-to-be-titled film dropped the official announcement with an all-cast photograph. The picture was a collage with intense looks of Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, as well as director Aditya Dhar.

In the caption, Ranveer expressed, “This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before.”

He added, “With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it’s personal.”

Check it out!

Earlier, Pinkvilla offered a peek into the details of Ranveer’s character, an Indian agent. A source revealed, “It’s a real-life story from the tenure of Ajit Doval in his younger days. While all character dynamics are under wraps, Ranveer’s character is from Punjab, which is the reason for him to grow the beard. It’s a first for him. R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna play the part of senior officers from Indian Intelligence Agency, R&AW.”

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios along with Lokesh Dhar and Aditya Dhar under their banner B62 Studios.

