Ranveer Singh's Ram-Leela co-star Gulshan Devaiah calls him 'energetic'; says 'have seen him cry a couple of times' after emotional scene

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is one of the finest creations of the filmmaker. The film starred Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Gulshan Devaiah, and many more.

In a new interview, Gulshan who played the role of Bhavani in the film shared his working experience with Ram aka Ranveer. He added that he had seen him crying in a corner after an emotional scene on the set.

Gulshan Devaiah talks about his 'energetic' Ram-Leela co-star Ranveer Singh

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Gulshan Devaiah shared that Ranveer Singh used to sit in a corner and would cry after an emotional scene in Ram-Leela set.

“On the sets of Ramleela, sometimes after doing an emotional scene, he would sit in a corner and cry. Now you can look at it as attention-seeking, maybe it was. But maybe there is some truth to it also. Maybe he is unable to shake it off. I have seen him cry a couple of times," he added.

'He has always been like this, extremely energetic,' says Gulshan Devaiah

Calling Ranveer extremely energetic, Gulshan added that he projects himself as a movie star that’s because he believes he is a movie star. Recalling being in an acting workshop with Ranveer for two weeks, he said that even back then, he walked like a movie star.

Advertisement

Talking about the father-to-be's energy on set, Devaiah said that sometimes he would walk away after a take to get some space for Ranveer because he couldn’t always operate on the same wavelength. According to him, Singh's energy is so much that sometimes it is not sustainable for someone to match that. "You get affected by it. Sometimes you don’t want to deal with it. Sometimes you want peace,” he said. He further shared that they were competitive with each other but not in a negative way.

More about Ram-Leela

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela was released in 2013. Apart from them, the star cast also includes Priyanka Chopra, Richa Chadha, Supriya Pathak, and others. The plot follows Ram and Leela who cannot live together due to the 500-year war between their families, Rajadi and Sanera even though they are in love. Both of them have to make sacrifices in the end.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sonakshi Sinha reveals if she spoke to Ranveer Singh to understand SLB's filmmaking; 'He brought out the best in me'