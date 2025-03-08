Deepika Padukone admits to googling ‘mommy questions’ after daughter Dua’s birth and every new parent can relate: ‘When will my baby…’

Deepika Padukone has long been admired for her elegance, intellect, and exceptional talent on screen. Since stepping into motherhood last year, she has embraced this new chapter with the same grace. She recently shared a relatable moment from her parenting journey. The Singham Again actress admitted to turning to the internet for answers to common parenting dilemmas, like wondering when her little one would stop spitting up, an experience that every new parent can understand.

As per Hindustan Times, at the recent Forbes summit in Abu Dhabi, Deepika was asked about her most recent online search. After pausing for a moment, she shared a response that many new parents would relate to. She said, “Definitely some mommy question like ‘when will my baby stop spitting up’ or something to that effect,” she said.

During the conversation, the Jawan actress was also asked to describe her idea of a perfect day. She shared that for her, an ideal day would involve unwinding at home, indulging in some relaxation, and cherishing moments with her daughter, Dua.

For her, comfort comes first, spending time in cozy pajamas, staying hydrated, enjoying a soothing massage, and simply embracing motherhood in the most peaceful way.

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh embraced parenthood in September 2024, welcoming their baby girl, Dua Padukone Singh. Nearly a month after Dua’s birth, the couple officially revealed her name Dua in a heartfelt post, describing her as the answer to their prayers.

They also dropped first glimpse of her and captioned the post expressing, "Dua Padukone Singh | दुआ पादुकोण सिंह ‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer."

While Ranveer and Deepika initially kept their little one away from the public eye, they later organized a special meet-and-greet event with the media. Since stepping into motherhood, the actress has been sharing heartfelt moments through relatable social media reels, giving fans glimpses of her new journey.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again. As of now, she hasn’t announced her next project.