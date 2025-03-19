Deepika Padukone reveals she is ‘figuring out’ getting back to work without feeling ‘guilt’ after daughter Dua’s birth

In 2024, Deepika Padukone stepped into motherhood as she welcomed her daughter, Dua. The actress has been enjoying this phase of her life and often shares relatable posts on social media. At a recent international event, Deepika revealed that she was trying to figure out how to get back to work without feeling guilty. She also shared if becoming a mother has influenced her cinematic choices.

Deepika Padukone recently attended the 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi. During a conversation, she was asked if becoming a mother had changed her approach to taking on roles. The actress called motherhood ‘incredible’ and was sure that it would influence her film and role choices in some way in the future. She also mentioned that she had been aware and conscious even before becoming a mother.

Deepika further shared that she was at a point in her life where she was trying to balance being a new mom with her work. She said, “So to be able to manage my daughter and her life and get back to work without the guilt, I think that is something I'm figuring out.” Deepika stated that she wasn’t struggling with it but figuring it out.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s daughter was born on September 8, 2024. On the following Diwali, the couple revealed their baby girl’s name as Dua Padukone Singh. Deepika stayed away from making public appearances for some time after the birth. However, she has returned to attending major events.

For the Abu Dhabi event, Deepika donned a shimmery golden dress paired with black boots. Reacting to her stunning pictures on Instagram, Ranveer exclaimed, “phew!” with a hot face emoji.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the movie Singham Again, which was released in 2024. She played the role of DCP Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham, in the Cop Universe movie. The film also starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Arjun Kapoor. The announcement of the actress’ next film is highly anticipated by her fans.