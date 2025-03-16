Nothing here, just Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh turning airport into runway; fans say, ‘their looks never disappoint'

Bollywood’s power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, once again proved why they are the ultimate trendsetters as they stepped out in coordinating all-black ensembles at the airport. The duo turned heads with their effortlessly chic yet bold fashion statement, exuding power and sophistication. Fans gushed over them and one said, "their looks never disappoint.'

Ranveer Singh, known for his flamboyant and experimental fashion choices, opted for a long black overcoat layered over an all-black outfit. He completed his look with a black beanie, dark-tinted sunglasses, and a full beard. The actor’s minimalist yet sharp outfit was a departure from his usual quirky style, proving his versatility in fashion.

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, complemented her husband’s look with an oversized black shirt tucked into loose-fitting black trousers. She kept it classy with sleek, pulled-back hair and trendy cat-eye sunglasses. Her subtle makeup and understated accessories let her outfit do all the talking, making her look effortlessly elegant.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the couple’s impeccable style, with many calling them “airport fashion goals.” One fan gushed and commented, "Matching outfits at their finest." Another user admired the duo and wrote, "30 seconds of serving looks and visuals." Time and again, DeepVeer have shown that when it comes to style, they never miss a beat!

In September 2024, the Singham Again stars embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The couple later revealed her name, Dua Padukone Singh, explaining its significance: “Dua means a prayer, and she is the answer to ours.”

Following her daughter’s birth, Deepika took a brief break from work but has gradually returned to the public eye. In January, she charmed audiences at Sabyasachi’s 25th-anniversary gala in Mumbai, where she stunned in an elegant all-white ensemble while walking the ramp. With fans eagerly awaiting her next film announcement, anticipation continues to build around her upcoming projects.

On the other hand, Singh has been busy with his professional commitments. He is currently filming Dhurandhar, directed by Uri filmmaker Aditya Dhar, promising an exciting new venture for the actor.