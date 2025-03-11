Deepika Padukone's latest PICS make Ranveer Singh seek 'mercy'; fans have same reaction

Deepika Padukone is back to work after delivering her daughter Dua last year. She has been spotted attending multiple personal events and even fulfilling her other work commitments. Recently, she shared some breathtaking pictures of her photo shoot in Paris with an international brand. As usual, her husband Ranveer Singh couldn’t stop himself from gushing over his gorgeous and stylish wife. Read on to know what he commented on DP’s post!

On March 10, 2025, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone dropped a series of photos on Instagram. In the professionally clicked images, she can be seen standing at a terrace with the Eiffel Tower of Paris in the background.

The Fighter actress stunned in a short-ribbed coat dress which she paired with black stockings and matching high heels. She rounded up her look with black leather gloves, a stylish hat, diamond-studded ear cuffs and a bold red lips.

Deepika Padukone’s latest photos:

The moment the images made their debut on social media, her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, was among the first to comment on it. Gushing over his lovely wife, the Singham Again actor penned, “Lord have mercy on me” along with a melting face emoji.

Ranveer Singh comments on Deepika Padukone’s latest photos:

Soon after, several fans joined him in stating that they 100% agree with him. A user commented, “@ranveersingh on me too” while another wrote, “@ranveersingh On us too.” There were many others who were left impressed by Padukone and her impeccable sense of style. A user expressed, “Very delightful very demure” while another fan noted, “My two favourite things in the world in one frame.”

Social media sensation Orry also thought that she ate and left no crumbs. “What’s that ?? A hat ?? A crazy funky junky hat” he commented while Bollywood singer Sophie Choudry fell in “loveeeee” with her look.

Fans and celebs comment on Deepika Padukone’s latest photos:

A couple of days ago, the Bajirao Mastani actress dropped another set of images, dressed like a golden goddess. The carousel of stunning photos also left Ranveer gasping for breath.

