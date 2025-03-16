Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh go full mysterious with their late-night, perfectly in-sync ALL BLACK airport look

The power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, serve major fashion goals, complementing each other’s style and creating iconic and in-sync fashion moments. This time, going for an ultra-stylish airport look, the couple got dressed in an all-black ensemble from head to toe, giving off mysterious spy vibes. Here is the detailed breakdown of their airport look. So, let’s check it out!

Deepika Padukone

Embracing motherhood along with maintaining the title of most fashionable actress, Deepika Padukone still manages to pull off a style that takes us off guard. Last night, traveling in style with her husband Ranveer Singh, she decided to go for the classic ALL-BLACK outfit with an oversized top and trousers. The sweatshirt with oversized fitting and collar details kept her airport look classy and sophisticated.

Slaying in the monochrome look, she decided to add a relaxing touch with black trousers featuring a wide-leg silhouette and high-on-waist custom fitting. It added the right amount of edge while giving the secret spy vibes.

Keeping up with the strong accessories game, she decided to adorn her ears with tiny round earrings and covered her eyes with cool black tinted sunglasses. The new mama tied her hair into a sleek bun and wore black ankle boots, adding an edgy vibe.

The glass glow on the Fighter actress’s face was indeed unmissable. In front of the flashes and under light, her skin looked healthy. She enhanced her beauty with blush glow and nude shade lipstick, giving the finishing touch to her night airport look.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh, always complementing her beloved wife’s style, also decided to go for an ALL-BLACK outfit. For the base, he wore a black turtleneck t-shirt, adding the cozy vibe, which he later layered with an oversized black overcoat. It was long and ended right at his knees. Going in a full DON mood, he decided to pair his chic upper layers with the loose silhouette black pants.

Looking all dapper, the Gully Boy star elevated his airport look with the black beanie, brown-tinted sunglasses, perfectly groomed beard and shoes, exuding suave vibes. Ranveer Singh’s recent airport look was comfortable yet aesthetic.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh proved their class style in recent airport looks. Exuding drama, the couple proved that monochrome fashion never goes wrong—especially when it’s in black.