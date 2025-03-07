Ranveer Singh is completely smitten by Deepika Padukone’s stunning golden look for international event and we don’t blame him

Deepika Padukone is one of the most fashionable actresses in Bollywood. She sets major style goals whenever she makes an appearance, be it casual or formal. The actress recently stunned in a golden outfit for an international event and left her fans gushing. Her husband, Ranveer Singh, who never misses the chance to hype her, was left completely smitten.

Today, March 7, 2025, Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot. Donning a shining golden dress paired with black boots, she posed at a scenic location. She accessorized her look with golden earrings and rings. The actress’ makeup looked flawless, and her hair was styled in a bun. The post contained some beautiful close-up shots of Deepika.

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh couldn’t help but gush over his wife’s beauty. He used a hot face emoji and wrote, “phew!”

Have a look at Deepika Padukone’s post and Ranveer Singh’s reaction:

Deepika Padukone’s fans also showered her with love and appreciation in the comments section. One person said, “Queen gold energy,” while another wrote, “Face card never declines Mother.” A user stated, “She got her assignment right and bagged 100/100,” and another expressed, “She came, She saw, She Conquered.”

Many netizens called her ‘queen’ and ‘empress,’ while one exclaimed, “Oh god just look how gorgeous she is.” Others conveyed their praise with red hearts and fire emojis.

Advertisement

In September 2024, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl. They later revealed her name as Dua Padukone Singh. Explaining the meaning, the couple shared, “‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers.”

The actress had been on a short break after her daughter’s arrival. But she has been making appearances at events this year. In January, Deepika graced Sabyasachi’s 25th anniversary gala in Mumbai. The audience was left impressed with her all-white look as she walked the ramp. Fans are now eagerly waiting for her film’s announcements.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has been involved in the shooting of his movie Dhurandhar with Uri director Aditya Dhar.