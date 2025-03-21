WATCH: Ranveer Singh dances his heart out to What Jhumka in never-seen-before avatar, exuding 'Khilji' vibes

Ranveer Singh is always the life of the party. He manages to set the stage on fire with his moves and charm. Now, a new video of the actor dancing his heart out to his song What Jhumka has surfaced on social media. Ranveer was seen sporting a never-seen-before avatar with his open long hair and exuded ‘Khilji’ vibes.

In a video from a recent event, Ranveer Singh was seen grooving to the song What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actor showcased his energy and swag as he danced with other guests. Ranveer donned a black shirt and pants. He accessorized his look with a wristwatch and shades. What caught attention was his long beard and hair, which were left open. This is presumably his look for his upcoming movie Dhurandhar.

Watch Ranveer Singh’s video here!

Netizens were in awe of Ranveer’s energy. One person called him “The best,” while another wrote, “Allaudin zinda hai abhi bhi (is still alive),” referring to his character Alauddin Khilji from the movie Padmaavat. Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and fire emojis.

The official announcement of Ranveer Singh’s next movie with Uri director Aditya Dhar was made in July 2024. The actor dedicated it to his fans, saying, “This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before.”

The shooting of the action thriller is currently underway. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios along with Lokesh Dhar and Aditya Dhar under their banner B62 Studios. Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna also star in pivotal roles. While the film’s title hasn’t been announced, it has been named Dhurandhar as per the leaked set pictures.

Ranveer Singh also has the movie Don 3 in his pipeline. On the personal front, he welcomed his first child with his wife, Deepika Padukone, last year. The couple revealed their daughter’s name as Dua.