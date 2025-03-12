Deepika Padukone drops funny meme depicting Ranveer Singh when he is on call with someone and we can't stop laughing

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Their social media PDA and mushy posts often leave fans in a frenzy. Now, most recently, the Bajirao Mastani actress posted an amusing meme dedicating her husband, and it is sure to leave you in splits.

On March 12, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram stories and posted a hilarious meme showing a pigeon walking all over the place. The meme's caption described the situation as "my husband when he is on the call with someone."

Adding Panchayat’s title track in the background, she tagged her husband Ranveer Singh and Vijay Subramaniam, followed by multiple laughter emojis, implying Singh and his friend Vijay’s never-ending conversations.



Just a couple of days back, Deepika posted stunning pictures on Instagram with the Eiffel Tower in the background. Soon after the pictures were shared by the actress, the Don 3 actor couldn’t stop gushing over his gorgeous wife as he dropped a flirtatious comment expressing, "Lord, have mercy on me,” along with a melting face emoji.

In other news, Ranveer and Deepika recently embraced parenthood by welcoming their daughter, Dua, last year on September 8, 2024. During a recent conversation with Forbes, the actress reflected on her motherhood phase and revealed that her last search history on Google was related to their daughter.

She shared, “Definitely some mommy question like ‘when will my baby stop spitting up’ or something to that effect,” she said. Juggling a thriving career with new motherhood, the actress also gave an insight into how she spends her rare days off by catching up on sleep, getting a massage, staying hydrated, spending time with her baby, and relaxing in her pajamas.

On the professional front, DP was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s directorial Singham Again, led by Ajay Devgn, which also featured her husband, Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Singh is currently working on his first collaboration with Aditya Dhar, tentatively titled Durandhar. It also features Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal in the key roles. The film is reportedly based on the real-life covert operations led by India's current National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.