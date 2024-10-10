Ratan Tata Passes Away: PM Narendra Modi, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and more mourn demise of titan of Indian industry; Rohit Shetty calls him 'real hero

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Nearly two days ago, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata informed his well-wishers that he was undergoing medical checkups due to his age and medical-related conditions. The entire country was praying for his speedy recovery, but sadly, nothing worked as the veteran industrialist reportedly passed away on Wednesday (October 9).

Ratan Tata was not just an ace industrialist; he was also a kind-hearted man who was loved by one and all. Hence, when news of his sudden demise made it to social media, scores of his admirers and several B-town celebs took to social media to react to the tragic news. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a lovely image with Ratan Tata and penned a warm note, giving an emotional tribute to the deceased.

In the caption on X, he wrote, “Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better.”

Senior actor Ajay Devgn took to X (formerly Twitter) to mourn the loss of the visionary. In his post, he penned, “The world mourns the loss of a visionary. Ratan Tata's legacy will forever inspire generations. His contributions to India and beyond are immeasurable. We are deeply grateful. Rest in peace, Sir.”

Advertisement

Salman Khan is also deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Ratan Tata.

He was joined by his filmmaker pal, Rohit Shetty who called Mr. Tata, a ‘real hero’. Sharing a picture of the deceased, actress Bhumi Pednekar penned on her Instagram stories, “The greatest of them all. Just the greatest.” They were joined by Athiya Shetty who also called him “A true hero.” Ayushmann Khurrana also dropped a post on his IG stories for the icon.

Randeep Hooda also paid a heartfelt tribute to India’s icon by penning an emotional note. Along with an image of Tata, the actor expressed, “India’s most valuable man, not necessarily for his vast wealth, but for his values.. largest being Integrity !! Never a show off but always the star. The life Ratan Tata ji led will always be an inspiration. #RatanTata”

In his tribute to the icon, R. Madhavan wrote, “A Doyan departs.. a visionary, a gentleman of the highest order, an inspiration for generations, leaves behind a void that can never be filled. The loss is personal for everyone from Jamshedpur as this legend engineers, the heavens to make it a better place. Rest in peace Sir.”

Advertisement

Sushmita Sen and Karan Johar also paid their last respect to the visionary. While Sen called him an “honorable human being”, the filmmaker stated, “RIP Mr Ratan Tata… the world will miss a stalwart with incredible vision, foresight and a legendary legacy.” They were followed by Arjun Kapoor who stated in his memoir, “Rest in peace Mr Tata. You shaped our country and many lives in it by just being devoted to enriching others. Thank u for everything.”

Senior actress Neetu Kapoor was shocked on knowing about the sudden demise of the veteran industrialist.

Shraddha Kapoor also paid her respect.

Other celebs who extended their emotional tribute to Ratan Tata were Triptii Dimri, Shanaya Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Munjya actress Sharvari, Ileana D’Cruz, filmmaker Rahul Dholakia along with cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag and more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan’s glimpse as Chulbul Pandey with Ajay Devgn in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again