Ratan Tata Passes Away: Diljit Dosanjh pauses Germany concert as he gets emotional and pays tribute to Indian icon; WATCH

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh paid tribute to the legendary industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away on October 9, 2024. While performing in Germany, Diljit received the news of Tata's death. In a video that has circulated online from the concert, he paused his performance to honor Ratan Tata's legacy and reflected on the important lessons he learned from the esteemed Indian figure. Diljit admitted that he never had the chance to meet Tata but emphasized that the industrialist had a significant impact on his life.

“You all know about Ratan Tata. He has passed away. This is my small tribute to him. Today, I feel it is important to take his name because his life—he has always worked hard. Whatever I have heard and read of him, I have never seen him speak anything wrong about anyone,” Diljit said in Punjabi.

“He has always worked hard in his life, did good work, and was helpful. This is life; this is how one should be. If there is one thing we can learn from his life, it is that we should work hard, think positively, be helpful, and live life to the fullest,” the actor-singer added.

See the video here:

Ratan Tata passed away on the night of October 9, Wednesday. He had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Monday due to a sudden drop in blood pressure and was in critical condition in the ICU. The announcement of his death was made late Wednesday night.

Renowned for his visionary leadership that elevated the Tata Group and his philanthropic efforts, Ratan Tata was a cherished figure in India.

Ratan Tata was not only an exceptional industrialist but also a compassionate individual admired by many. Consequently, when the news of his unexpected passing spread on social media, numerous fans and several Bollywood celebrities expressed their grief online.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a heartfelt photo with Ratan Tata and wrote a touching tribute in his honor. Bollywood figures such as Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and many others expressed their sorrow over the loss of Ratan Ji.

