Meet actor who was once journalism intern, worked with Deepika Padukone, married her co-star, and is gearing up for international debut

There are many Bollywood actors who have made a mark internationally or are set to go global. In this piece, we’re talking about a talent who is gearing up for her international debut. She was once a journalism intern and then went on to work in various Indian films. She has starred alongside Deepika Padukone. This actress is also married to her co-star. Were you able to guess? We mean Richa Chadha.

In an old interview with The Pioneer, Richa Chadha revealed that she did an internship in journalism only because she wanted a degree. She shared that she never wished to become a journalist. Richa started as a model and then worked in theater.

Richa made her acting debut with the 2008 film Oye Lucky Lucky Oye. She further gained recognition in Gangs of Wasseypur. In 2013 came the movie Fukrey, in which Richa played the role of Bholi Punjaban. Fukrey is now an extremely popular comic franchise.

Richa also appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in the same year. The film starred Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead. Masaan, Sarbjit, Love Sonia, Section 375, and more are some of the acclaimed titles in her filmography.

In the OTT space, Richa Chadha has worked on series like Inside Edge and Candy, to name a few. Her most recent appearance was in the 2024 period drama series Heeramandi, which marked her second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Richa is set to star in the India-UK co-production Aaina with William Moseley. This marks her first international film. The actress was shooting for it in 2023.

Talking about Richa Chadha’s personal life, she was dating her Fukrey co-star Ali Fazal for a long time before tying the knot with him in 2022. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in July 2024.

Richa also launched a film production company named Pushing Buttons Studios with her husband. Coming to Richa’s social media presence, she has an active account on Instagram and X (Twitter). She enjoys a following of over 2.5 million and around 614K on the platforms, respectively.

