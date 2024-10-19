Meet actor who is trained in jewelry designing, worked with Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol, established herself in South films, and married her co-star

There have been many actors in the film industry who turned to this field due to their parents. One such example is the actress we’re talking about in this piece. She is trained in jewelry designing, and has established herself in South films. In Hindi cinema, she has worked alongside stars such as Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol. She also married her co-star this year. Were you able to guess? Yes, we mean Kriti Kharbanda.

Kriti Kharbanda has a diploma in jewelry designing. In an old interview with Southscope, the actress shared that she did many TV commercials before entering the film industry. She revealed that it was because of her mother that she decided to pursue this career.

Kriti made her debut in the Telugu film Boni. She went on to work in various Telugu films like Teen Maar, Bruce Lee: The Fighter, and more. Her Kannada filmography includes titles like Chirru, Googly, Super Ranga, and others.

In 2016, Kriti Kharbanda marked her Hindi debut with the film Raaz: Reboot, in which she shared the screen with Emraan Hashmi. She also worked with Kartik Aaryan in Guest iin London. The romantic comedy Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana with Rajkummar Rao is another notable film in her career.

Kriti featured in the 2018 film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, which also starred Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol. In 2019 came the movie Housefull 4, which consisted of an ensemble cast. Kriti was part of the film along with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and more.

Coming to her future projects, she will be seen in the movie Risky Romeo opposite Sunny Singh. It is set to be a neo-noir comic tragedy, directed by Abir Sengupta.

Kriti Kharbanda collaborated with Pulkit Samrat in the films Veerey Ki Wedding, Pagalpanti, and Taish. She married Pulkit in a beautiful ceremony on March 15, 2024.

Talking about Kriti’s social media presence, she has an active Instagram account where she regularly shares updates about her personal and professional life. She enjoys a following of over 8 million on the platform.

