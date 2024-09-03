Rhea Chakraborty on right age to marry amid relationship rumors with Nikhil Kamath; 'Men don't feel this pressure'

Rhea Chakraborty is rumored to be in a relationship with Indian entrepreneur and Zerodha founder, Nikhil Kamath. During a recent conversation, the actress spoke extensively about her views on the right age to get married, highlighting how men don’t feel such pressure.

In a recent conversation with Humans Of Bombay, Rhea Chakraborty was asked about her views on one’s right age to get married. In response to this, she stated, "First of all, there is no right age for marriage. Secondly, I'm reaching this place, 'Karni hi kyun hai (Why do you want)?' Why do you want to get married?... "

The Jalebi actress questioned why the pressure is put only on women. She remarked, "Men don't feel this pressure. Because of the biological clock". Rhea, despite admitting it is a distressing process, suggested women freeze their eggs because it's available.

She further shared that most of her girl friends got married or pregnant and had children while they were in their 40s. The actress mentioned some of her other friends got married in their 20s and 30s. According to her, when she weighs both sides, she finds people who are married in their late 30s and 40s to be winning.

"In my Excel sheet of pros and cons, the 40 category is winning. I'm 32, and I don't think I'm ready yet because I want to do a lot of things in my professional life," she said. The actress stated that she doesn’t want to go to a court of law for one more thing, seeking permission on who she should fall in love with.

The actress mentioned on a concluding note that she goes for her passport to the court, but not for this. "If you are in that place in your life where you're thriving, I don't think a man or being someone's wife is going to fulfil it," she said.

On the work front, Rhea was last seen in the 2021 released film, Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She also launched her clothing brand last year and hosts a podcast show by the name Chapter 2 on her YouTube channel that has been graced by the likes of Bollywood celebrities Aamir Khan and Sushmita Sen.

