New dad Ali Fazal bags lead role opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Raj & DK’s fantasy drama Rakht Brahmand

Ali Fazal is currently in the best phase of his personal and professional life. He recently welcomed his daughter with his wife Richa Chadha. Meanwhile, he reprised his character of Guddu Pandit in his last outing, Mirzapur Season 3 which left fans impressed yet again. Now, it has been reported that Ali Fazal has bagged the lead role in Rakht Brahmand opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Ali Fazal joins as the lead cast in Rakht Brahmand opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Following the success of Mirzapur Season 3, Ali Fazal is all set to join the upcoming period fantasy thriller, Rakht Brahmand, helmed by Raj&DK and directed by Rahi Anil Barve of Tumbbad fame. A source close to the development called it “a marvelous vision" of the director duo and a step forward in the fantasy drama genre.

It has further been revealed that the entire cast for the show has been finalized. They will commence the shoot for a six-part limited series starting next week in Mumbai.

"Ali will be shooting for the series through August while also completing small schedules of his other projects. The show can to him and the vision of the show was enough to get Ali excited to be part of the series. It’s a really interesting part, something he has never done before both from character perspective and also genre-wise,” the source further added.

It is worth mentioning that the ensemble star cast of the show also includes Aditya Roy Kapur and Wamiqa Gabbi in the key roles.

The visionary director duo Raj&DK are known for acclaimed shows like The Family Fan, Guns & Gulaabs, and Farzi among others.

Ali Fazal's work front

Meanwhile, speaking of Ali Fazal’s work front, the new dad has an exciting line-up of projects including the highly-anticipated, Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sensharma, and Fatima Sana Shaikh among others.

The film will hit the theaters on November 29, 2024.

In addition to this, he also has Lahore 1947, backed by Aamir Khan. The film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi stars Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol in the lead roles. It was earlier this year in June, that Zinta had announced her shoot-wrap up.

Furthermore, Ali also has Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life. The South’s period-action flick stars Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Nassar, and many others in key parts.

