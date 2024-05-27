Richa Chadha’s baby bump moving with the kicks is the cutest thing you will see on internet today; WATCH

Richa Chadha is currently riding high on the success of her recently released web show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Her short but impactful role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s show has won her a lot of praise. Well, apart from this, the actress is currently in the last leg of her pregnancy and has been enjoying this phase to the fullest.

Despite not being as extravagant as some of her peers, she decided to share a heartwarming video on her social media stories today. The video captured the precious moment when her baby bump moved after receiving a gentle kick from her unborn child.

Richa Chadha flaunts her unborn baby kicks

Taking to her Instagram stories, Richa Chadha shared a cute video featuring her baby bump. In the video, we can see only her bump and if you look closely, the bump will move once with the baby’s kick. You will also see her kitten jumping in the background.

Sharing this video, Richa wrote, “We’re getting some gorgeous family time with our kitties” and she tagged her hubby Ali Fazal in it.

Check it out:

Richa Chadha on pregnancy fashion and motherhood

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, when Richa Chadha was asked about not flaunting her baby bump a lot and not making the entire talk about her pregnancy, the actress stated, “Honestly, I'm just very, very blessed. I think it's a natural and normal part of anyone's life. And I've not given it much thought.”

Adding her thoughts on pregnancy fashion, the Fukrey star said, “My stylist finds it challenging to get stuff. My size keeps changing from month to month. So that's the only thing. But other than that, no, I haven't really; I've not hidden it and I've not flaunted it. It is what it is.” Talking about the pregnancy photoshoots, Richa said, “If I do a photoshoot, I want to do a very classy one. Neither I nor my partner are very into any kind of tacky displays. So we have to be very strategic and artistic about it. Let's see.”

When asked if she has made any lifestyle changes or any changes at home, the actress replied, “I'm waiting to make changes in my house and find space and time to build a nursery. Well, I mean, the only change I feel like right now is that I'm trying to sleep more, eat healthier, eat better, and keeping happy.”

