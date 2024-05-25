Richa Chadha recalls losing role last-minute to 'star kid or someone’s girlfriend': 'I auditioned for it 4 times'

Richa Chadha is currently basking in the success of her recently released show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actress has earned critical acclaim for her character, Lajjo. The makers recently released a track titled Masoom Dil Hai Mera featuring Chadha. She nailed the song with her classic Kathak skills. In a recent interview, Richa was asked about being remembered for her role in Heeramandi, and she spilled some beans about her initial days in the industry.

Richa Chadha on losing a role to a star kid or someone's girlfriend

According to Filmygyan, Richa Chadha was asked about being remembered for her role and character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi in comparison to Madhuri Dixit's character in Devdas, She expressed that it's something that can't be taught; it comes from within. This can be due to various reasons like heartbreak or anything one can relate to. She shared her own experience, mentioning that she auditioned four times for a role but lost it to either a star kid or perhaps someone's girlfriend. She also added that it was heartbreaking losing the part even after working hard and not getting the opportunity.

About Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar follows the lives of the courtesans. Set in the backdrop of pre-Independent India, Heeramandi explores the themes of revenge, powerplay, love, and freedom. It stars an ensemble cast of some of the finest actresses, including Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal, playing pivotal roles alongside Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Shruti Sharma, Jason Shah, and Indresh Malik, among others.

Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala) is the huzoor at Shahi Mahal. Waheeda (Sanjeeda Sheikh) is her sister; her daughters are Bibbojaan (Aditi Rao Hydari) and Alamzeb (Sharmin Segal); Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha) is Khwabgah's new huzoor; and Lajjo (Richa Chadha) is an unrequited lover.

Mallikajaan wants her youngest daughter Alamzeb to be a courtesan because that is the fate of a courtesan's daughter, but she prefers to be a poet. She secretly falls in love with the Baloch Nawab, Tajdar (Taha Shah Badussha). Heeramandi is now streaming on Netflix.

