Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reveals most fashionable member of Kapoor family and it's not Ranbir Kapoor; Can you guess who is it?

The Kapoor family is one of Bollywood's most illustrious dynasties, known for its significant contributions to the Indian film industry over several generations. This celebrated family has consistently carried forward its legacy in entertainment, with each member showcasing a unique fashion sense that reflects their individual personalities. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, shared her thoughts on the family's most fashionable member, revealing that she considers their mother, Neetu Kapoor, to be the most fashionable member. Scroll to read what she said!

According to Filmfare, When asked who she thinks is the most fashionable in the Kapoor family, she replied without hesitation, “In the Kapoor family, my mom, hands down. She is the epitome of grace and beauty.”

In a recent conversation with Nikhil Kamath, Ranbir talked about his family and expressed that loving one's family is important, and he noted that having someone from outside love your life as you do is significant, even if it's not entirely genuine and requires effort.

He acknowledged that such dedication is rare and that it's uncommon for everything to align perfectly and for everyone to get along, emphasizing that maintaining harmony is always a challenge.

Kapoor also mentioned that his mother and Alia have a great relationship and are very honest with each other, even more so than he is with his mother, which brings him joy.

He added that he is surrounded by incredible women—his mother, sister, Alia, and now Raha—whom he considers the best in the world.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor recently wrapped up shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part One. The movie also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol among others.

He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Pinkvilla earlier reported that the shoot for Love and War kicked off in the first week of October 2024. A source revealed, "The movie will finally go on floors from October, and that will mark the beginning of the first schedule. Alia will be joining the shoot in December 2024."

Up next, he also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie having fun with bubbles and enjoying playdate with friends will make your Sunday; See PICS