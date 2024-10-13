Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie having fun with bubbles and enjoying playdate with friends will make your Sunday; See PICS

Priyanka Chopra frequently shares adorable and heartfelt pictures of her little munchkin, Malti Marie. The actress takes time out of her busy schedule to enjoy quality moments with her daughter, and we absolutely adore it. On October 13, 2024, according to IST, Chopra posted pictures of her daughter having a fantastic bubble time, offering a glimpse into her playdate that is sure to brighten your Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka Chopra shared two pictures of Malti. In the first one, she can be seen having fun with bubbles, dressed in a beautiful, multicolored puffer jacket that makes her look like a mini version of her mom. The second picture shows Malti enjoying a playdate with her friends.

Priyanka, speaking about her daughter with Quint Neon, mentioned that she experiences “mom’s guilt” whenever she has to leave her kid behind for work travel. She shared that her daughter believes she works in make-believe, which is somewhat different from reality.

Priyanka opened up about her feelings of guilt each time she leaves her daughter at home while she is on set, saying that although there are many people around her daughter, she still feels guilty when she goes to work. To cope, she often has her daughter join her on shoots.

The Citadel actress expressed her privilege, recalling how her mother would take her to hospitals, where she would play with the nurses, and how she also visited her father's office. This experience helped her understand what her parents, Ashok and Madhu Chopra, were doing when they weren't with her while she was at school.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up filming several projects, including The Bluff and Heads of State. She is currently busy shooting the second part of the spy thriller Citadel, where she will reprise her role as Nadia Sinh. The show also features Richard Madden in the lead. Chopra often shares BTS pictures and gives glimpses from the sets of the show.

Additionally, the actress is in discussions with director and actor Farhan Akhtar about a film titled Jee Le Zara, which will star Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. No updates on the film have been made so far.

