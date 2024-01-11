Rohit Shetty on Vidhu Vinod Chopra's reaction after he praised 12th Fail; recalls chat with IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma
Recently, Rohit Shetty revealed how Vidhu Vinod Chopra reacted after he praised his recent film12th Fail at IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma’s insistence.
Director Rohit Shetty expressed a longing for the past when the film industry was more united. He acknowledged the benefits of technological progress but reminisced about the days when filmmakers supported each other. Shetty emphasized the importance of the traditional 'guru-shishya parampara' in Indian culture and highlighted that he has kept the same core team for many years.
Rohit Shetty reveals Vidhu Vinod Chopra's reaction when he praised 12th Fail
During a recent interaction with Film Companion, Before the launch of his high-budget streaming series Indian Police Force, Rohit shared a funny story. He talked about reaching out to director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, whom he sees as a senior, after watching Chopra's movie 12th Fail. Rohit recalled the experience of connecting with the filmmaker.
He mentioned that Vidhu Vinod Chopra is someone they look up to as a senior. They admire his work, especially Parinda. Rohit recalled a time when they visited the set of 1942: A Love Story. Despite a strike on other sets, Chopra was allowed to shoot because of the enormous scale of his production. He said, “I know Manoj Sharma very well; 12th Fail is about him. He told me I should reach out to Vidhu sir, and he’d be happy to hear that I liked the film. He said, ‘Tereko achi lagi picture?’ I said, ‘Haan sir’. He said, ‘Chal ab wine ki bottle bhej’. That’s the senior-junior thing I miss.”
