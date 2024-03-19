Ruslaan's Taade Song: Aayush Sharma-Sushrii Mishra's peppy love track is all fun and will make you groove

As excitement peaks for the highly anticipated movie Ruslaan starring Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa. The creators have released the first song from the soundtrack, named Taade. This captivating tune, crafted and performed by the incredibly talented Vishal Mishra, is sure to captivate audiences with its mesmerizing melody and heartfelt lyrics, promising an unforgettable musical experience.

Ruslaan song Taade out now

Crafted by the talented lyricist Shabbir Ahmed, Taade spins a tale of love and longing, enveloped in a captivating melody. Vishal Mishra's heartfelt vocals and the song's emotive lyrics transport listeners to a world where emotions reign supreme.

Further enhancing the appeal of Taade is the choreography by the renowned Rajit Dev, whose skillful moves infuse vitality into the song on-screen. With each step and gesture, the dancers imbue the music with vibrant energy. Lead actors Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishra deliver a delightful performance together, adding to the song's charm.

Listen to the song here:

On the release of first song from Ruslaan, Aayush Sharma said, 'If the teaser showed the scale and punches, with Taade, we're giving audiences a glimpse into the soul of Ruslaan. Vishal Mishra's enchanting song beautifully sets the tone for the film's album. This song is just a taste of what's to come, and I can't wait for everyone to experience the magic of Ruslaan."

About Ruslaan

Karan L. Butani's directorial venture, Ruslaan, promises to redefine the genres of action and romance in Indian cinema. Featuring meticulously choreographed action sequences, memorable music, and breathtaking landscapes, this film embodies the essence of a captivating Bollywood spectacle.

Aayush Sharma's compelling portrayal guarantees audiences an exhilarating ride through a narrative brimming with drama, action, and heartfelt moments. The teaser, accompanied by evocative theme music, offers a glimpse into a story that will deeply resonate with viewers, offering a cinematic journey that transcends the ordinary commercial fare, delivering a rich and relatable experience.

