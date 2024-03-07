Saba Azad drops PIC in blazing red bikini; Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina, niece Suranika shower love

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the hottest couples in B-town. The couple's PDA moments never go unnoticed. They often share pictures of them on their social media handles. A while ago, Saba dropped a picture of herself in a red bikini which received love from Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan and niece Suranika Soni.

Hrithik Roshan's family members react to Saba Azad's latest post

Today, March 7, taking to her Instagram handle, Saba Azad shared a picture in a blazing red bikini and a cap embracing her inner water baby. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Home is where I want to be but I guess I’m already there”

Reacting to her post, Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan, daughter of music director Rajesh Roshan wrote, “Yes girl,” with more fire emojis. On the other hand, Suranika Soni, daughter of Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan, commented, “Finalmenteeeeeee,” accompanied by a bunch of fire emojis.

Have a look:

In January, Saba wished her beau Hrithik on his 50th birthday with a special video. She wrote, "50 whirls around the sun and what a beautiful ride you've had, here's to choosing love every day the way you do for another 100. Happy birthday my Love. You are the light." On the other hand, Roshan commented, "Thank you Sa… Last 2 whirls were the best."

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s relationship

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's dating rumors first surfaced in January 2022, after they were spotted leaving a café, holding hands. They were then seen together at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. Hrithik shared Saba’s picture for the first time on Instagram in October 2022, thereby confirming their relationship.

On the work front, Hrithik was recently seen in Siddharth Anand’s aerial action film Fighter, alongside Deepika Padukone.

Meanwhile, Saba Azad has appeared in projects such as Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, Feels Like Ishq, Who's Your Gynac?, and Rocket Boys 2, among others.

