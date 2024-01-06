Saba Azad holds Hrithik Roshan close; lovebirds share a conversation as they return to Mumbai post New Year vacay-WATCH

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his ladylove Saba Azad were spotted jetting off for a vacay to an undisclosed location. Now, the lovebirds have returned to Mumbai post enjoying their New Year holidays.

On Saturday morning, the Fighter star was spotted with Saba as they exited the Mumbai Airport. They were seen engrossed in a deep conversation.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are back in the bay

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad never fail to exude major couple fashion goals, and this time was no different! Hrithik was seen in a black sweatshirt, with a beige jacket draped over his shoulders. He paired it with a pair of blue denim jeans, and teamed the casual outfit with black sneakers and dark sunglasses. Meanwhile, Saba was also seen twinning in an oversized black hoodie, with matching leggings, and black boots.

Saba Azad was seen holding Hrithik close with her arm around his. The lovebirds seemed to be engaged in a deep conversation as they quickly exited the airport and made their way to the car. Check out the video below!

As soon as Saba and Hrithik’s video surfaced, fans gushed over the adorable couple. “Cute couple Godbless,” wrote one fan, while another one commented, “They r always simple, no rush.” “Looking amazing wow,” commented another fan, while another one wrote, “Waiting for Fighter.” Hrithik Roshan will be celebrating his 50th birthday on 10th January, and the couple has returned to Mumbai ahead of that.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s relationship

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's dating rumors first surfaced in January 2022, after they were spotted leaving a café, holding hands. They were then seen together at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. Hrithik shared Saba’s picture for the first time on Instagram in October 2022, thereby confirming their relationship.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s aerial action film Fighter, alongside Deepika Padukone. It will hit the big screens on January 25, 2024. Yesterday, on Deepika’s birthday, Hrithik shared a lovely note for her that read, “Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone! You Truly exemplify the spirit of Fighter with the way you persevere through every challenge and setback on your way to victory. It has been an absolute pleasure working with you - wishing you health, happiness and peace for this year and all the years to come. Soar High, Sqaud Leader Minal Rathore.”

