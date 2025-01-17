Saif Ali Khan Attack: Accused in stabbing case still roaming free; police believe he could be 'hardened criminal' who changed clothes and fled scene

Saif Ali Khan had been left injured by an intruder, who stabbed the actor six times as he attempted to protect his family. The accused, however, has been eloping since the incident, and despite the police officials carrying out a massive manhunt on Friday, the “hardened criminal” is not caught.

According to the reports of The Indian Express, the authorities claimed that the accused could have changed his clothes when he left the actor’s apartment in order to flee from the scene easily.

Looking at the severity of the case, the Bandra police organized a manhunt to search for the robber, who attempted a burglary at Saif Ali Khan’s residence. Though the officials brought in a “suspect” earlier on Friday, they had to let him go after finding no connection between the man and the crime.

As the investigation continues, one of the police sources revealed that as the accused eloped from the crime scene, he was captured in another one of the CCTV cameras, and as he left the building, he had different clothes on.

In his statements to the media portal, an officer revealed, “The fact that the accused changed clothes indicates he could be a hardened criminal. The hunt has been intensified, and CCTVs from nearby railway stations are being checked.”

Meanwhile, further in his comments, the police source claimed that the task of catching the criminal was rather difficult because the accused chose to put on a mask and a cap to remain unrecognized.

As for Saif Ali Khan’s condition, the actor is in a stable situation post-surgery. The actor suffered severe wounds and a piece of a knife stuck near his spinal cord. The father of four was rushed to Lilavati Hospital at 3:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

Credits: The Indian Express

